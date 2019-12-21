LAKE VILLA, Ill. (CBS) — The victims killed in a crash in unincorporated Lake Villa this week have been identified as a 64-year-old woman and her 17-month-old grandson.
Around 5:20 p.m. Thursday, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a three-vehicle crash on Route 59 near West Beach Avenue.
Sheriff’s police said a woman was driving a 2017 Nissan sport-utility vehicle north on Route 59, when a man driving a 2014 Ford pickup pulling a trailer tried to merge from the east side shoulder of the highway to its northbound lanes.
The front of the Nissan struck the Ford, and the Nissan rolled over, police said.
As the Nissan slid, it hit a southbound 2007 Hyundai minivan, police said.
The Nisan driver – Nancy Siedlecki, 64, of Spring Grove – and her 17-month-old grandson, whose name was not released, were pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy determined they both died of multiple injuries due to blunt force trauma from the crash.
A girl who was in the back seat of the Nissan was airlifted to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in critical condition, police said.