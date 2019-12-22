CHICAGO (CBS) — The forecast for the days to come is even warmer than it was on Saturday – with 50s now forecast all the way up through Friday.
The low for Sunday night will be 33, with clear and mild conditions.
On Monday, it will be sunny and mild with a high of 52.
The 50s will continue through Friday – including Christmas Day, when the high is also now forecast at 52.
Sunshine will stay with us through Tuesday. Clouds will return on Christmas, but rain hold off until Saturday.
If we make it to 52 on Christmas, it will be tied for the fifth warmest Christmas in Chicago on record.