CHICAGO (CBS) — Public health officials are warning people of possible measles exposures at O’Hare International Airport, a Starbucks shop in River North, and a gyro shop in Greektown earlier this month.

The Chicago Department of Public health said it has been notified of a person with measles who traveled through O’Hare on Dec. 12 and Dec. 17. Others at the airport might have been exposed to measles between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 12, or between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Before flying out of O’Hare on Dec. 12, the same person also visited Mr. Greek Gyros, at 234 S. Halsted St., and the Starbucks at 515 N. State St. Other people who were at Mr. Greek Gyros between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Dec. 12, or those who were at the River North Starbucks between 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Dec. 12 might have been exposed to measles.

Public health officials were working to contact people who they know were exposed to measles on those dates, but said anyone else who believes they could have been exposed to c heck their immunization records, or contact their doctor to determine if they are at risk from the highly infectious disease.

Unvaccinated children, pregnant women without evidence of measles immunity, and those with weakened immune systems are most at risk of infection.

Officials said measles starts with a fever, which can get very high. Other symptoms include coughing, runny nose, red eyes, diarrhea, and a rash of tiny red spots that start at the head and spread to the rest of the body.

“Measles is highly contagious and any unvaccinated or non-immune person can become infected,” said Dr. Allison Arwady, Acting Public Health Commissioner. “The best protection against measles is through immunization, and everyone should make sure they and their family members are up-to-date on their vaccines.”

For more information about measles, contact your doctor, or click here.