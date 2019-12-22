CHICAGO (CBS) — Three months after the murder of a man in Chatham, neighborhood activists on Sunday hoped to bring justice for the murder of his family.
Volunteers went door-to-door passing out fliers Sunday, in search of information about De’Andre Clark, 21.
Back on Sunday, Sept. 22, Clark was sitting in a car in the 8300 block of South Maryland Avenue when someone came up and fired several shots, police said.
Clark died a short time later.
It has been an agonizing wait for Clark’s mother, especially thought of facing Christmas without him.
“They just don’t know what they did to me. They took a piece of me. I will never be the same – ever,” said Iris Blair. “I just want somebody to come forth, because he didn’t deserve it. He didn’t. That was my baby. That was my only son.”
Blair said her son was home visiting from California when he was shot and killed.
As of Sunday evening, no one was in custody and the case remained unsolved.