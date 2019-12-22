CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday warned the public about a string of armed carjackings in recent days within the same few blocks in Lawndale.
In each incident, the robber or robbers came up to the victim, took out a gun, and demanded and took the victim’s vehicle by force, police said.
The carjackings happened at the following times and locations:
• At 6:10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, in the 1600 block of South Ridgeway Avenue;
• At 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the 3700 block of West 19th Street;
• At 5:32 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, in the 1900 block of South Ridgeway Avenue.
Police said no information about the offenders was available.
Police reminded everyone to be aware of their surroundings, report suspicious activity immediately, remain calm if confronted by an assailant, and remember unique physical characteristics. Police also advised never chasing a fleeing assailant, and calling police instead.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.