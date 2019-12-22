  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 PMMadam Secretary
    12:30 AMMadam Secretary
    01:30 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:30 AMDr. Ho's Total Body Relief
    03:00 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Auburn Gresham, Brainerd, Carpenter Street, Halsted Street, Longwood Manor, robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were searching for two men who have been robbing people at gunpoint in the Auburn-Gresham, Brainerd, and Longwood Manor communities.

In each incident, one or two men came up to lone male victims, and took out a handgun and demanded money, police said.

All of the robberies have happened between 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Specifically, they happened at the following times and locations:

• At 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the 9300 block of South Halsted Street;

• At 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in the 8700 block of South Carpenter Street;

• At 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the 9500 block of South Halsted Street.

The suspects were described as men about 18 years old. One had a tattoo of a crucifix on his face, police said.

The suspects took out a black handgun, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.