CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were searching for two men who have been robbing people at gunpoint in the Auburn-Gresham, Brainerd, and Longwood Manor communities.
In each incident, one or two men came up to lone male victims, and took out a handgun and demanded money, police said.
All of the robberies have happened between 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Specifically, they happened at the following times and locations:
• At 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the 9300 block of South Halsted Street;
• At 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in the 8700 block of South Carpenter Street;
• At 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the 9500 block of South Halsted Street.
The suspects were described as men about 18 years old. One had a tattoo of a crucifix on his face, police said.
The suspects took out a black handgun, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.