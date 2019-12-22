CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Bears fans probably knew going into the game Sunday night that it wasn’t going to be a fun experience.

And if you were a Bears fan, guess what – it wasn’t.

If you were holding out hope that maybe for one night, number 2 pick Mitchell Trubisky could outplay number 10 pick Patrick Mahomes, it was not happening.

No, Matt Nagy and his Bears were no match for his mentor Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs beat the Bears 26-3.

In the first quarter, Mahomes chased out of the pocket with a wide open field for an 8-yard touchdown run. The Chiefs took a 7-0 lead, and picked up a couple third and longs on the drive.

In the second quarter, the Chiefs capped a 95-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Travis Kelce. That made it 17-0 chiefs at the half.

The Bears’ offense was basically nonexistent. They had a chance to score on an 87-yard drive in the third quarter, but Trubisky’s fourth-down fade pass for Allen Robinson was broken up by Charvarius Ward. Chicago finally scored when Eddy Pineiro kicked a 46-yard field goal as the quarter ended.

Trubisky was 18-34 in passes for just 157 yards. Khalil Mack had a sack.

Mahomes answered with a 14-yard touchdown to Damien Williams on the opening drive of the fourth to make it 23-3. Butker then missed the extra point when the ball somehow ricocheted off the left and right uprights.

For the Bears (7-8), it was the second straight loss after winning four of five. The Monsters of the Midway are in danger of finishing with a losing record in a season that began with Super Bowl hopes.

For the Chiefs, it was the fifth straight win. They remain a game behind New England for the AFC’s second seed.

The Patriots clinched their 11th consecutive AFC East championship by beating Buffalo on Saturday. The Chiefs hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over New England thanks to a victory two weeks ago that helped secure their fourth AFC West title in a row.

Mahomes, playing his 30th game, became the fastest player to reach the 9,000-yard passing mark. The 2018 MVP was 23 of 33 for 251 yards, giving him 9,238 in three seasons since the Chiefs drafted him with the No. 10 overall pick in 2017. Hall of Famer Kurt Warner did it in 32 games.

Mahomes also has 75 touchdown passes, making him the fastest player to hit that mark.

