CHCIAGO (CBS) — Two police officers and a third person were injured Monday night in a crash in the West Woodlawn community.
The accident happened at 63rd Street and Eberhart Avenue.
Police said at 7:17 p.m., officers were headed to a call of a person shot in the 6300 block of South Eberhart Avenue when they were involved in a crash with a Chevrolet in the intersection with 63rd Street.
The unmarked squad car was headed north on Eberhart Avenue with its lights and sirens going, and the Chevrolet was headed east on 63rd Street, police said.
The Fire Department said two Chicago Police officers – a 28-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man – were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
The 38-year-old man driving the Chevrolet was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.
The man who hit the squad car will be ticketed for driving with a suspended license, police said.