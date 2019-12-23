CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was punched in the throat and had her purse stolen Monday outside an animal hospital in the southwestern section of the Lakeview community.
The attack happened at 12:20 p.m. Monday in an alley outside the Animal Medical Center of Chicago, at 1618 W. Diversey Pkwy. off Ashland Avenue, according to the animal hospital.
The animal hospital said the woman who was attacked was a member of its own staff.
Police said the woman was punched in the throat by the assailant, who also threatened to shoot her. Her purse was also snatched, police said.
The animal hospital said the assailant was caught by a parking lot camera.
Police had no further information, but the animal hospital described the assailant as an African-American male in his teens or early 20s, wearing a maroon coat with a white hoodie underneath, light-colored blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and a black backpack. He was riding a black bicycle, the animal hospital said.
The animal hospital posted a surveillance image of a man believed to be the assailant on its Facebook page.
The woman was not seriously hurt, the animal hospital said.