Filed Under:Anti-Violence Rally, Englewood, Mass Shooting


CHICAGO (CBS)– An anti-violence rally is planned for Monday night, in the same area where Englewood’s mass shooting happened.

Thirteen people were wounded in a shooting during a memorial party in Englewood, early Sunday morning.

Some in the community turned to their faith Sunday night in the

Canaan Community Church near the crime scene.

Alderman Stephanie Coleman (16 Ward) is planning Monday night’s rally with 7th District Police.

“Let’s wake up, come together, become unified. Get prepared for a safe holiday,” Coleman said.

The rally is set for 6 p.m. at 57th and South May.