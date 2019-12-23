CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago commuters who dodge the cold by walking the The Loop’s Pedway will notice something a little unusual this winter; hibernating bears.
“Massimals in the Loop” is an art installation using Massimals, which are bear-shaped sculptures built in the manner of massing study models produced in an architectural design practice.
“Massimals in the Loop” is by artist Jason Scroggin/Scroggin Studio and was curated by Space p11, an art gallery located at 55 E. Randolph St. in the Pedway.
Chicago Loop Alliance also partnered with Space p11 in December 2018 on “Short-Cuts,” a series of Pedway pop-up art activations.
“Massimals in the Loop” art installation will debut on Dec. 20, under the Daley Center, Macy’s, and other locations along the main stem of the Pedway.