



— It was a roundhouse kick to the head captured on surveillance video that took the life of a taxi driver last year.

Despite the video, it took the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office months to file charges. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey on Monday dug into the delay that allowed the murder suspect time to leave the country.

Anis Tungekar, 64, died on Sept. 4, 2018 – two days after he was kicked in the head during a fight with another driver in the West Loop.

“He was a hard worker who taught us right and wrong, and I think that’s why we’ve had such a difficult time knowing that something very wrong happened here,” said the victim’s son, Omar Tungekar.

Omar Tungekar has been fighting for answers about his dad’s death for more than a year. He thought the chilling surveillance video showing an Uber driver kicking Anis Tungekar in the head at Washington Boulevard and Jefferson Street was enough to hold him responsible.

But when the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office released Fangqi Lu, 30, without charges, Lu he fled to his native China.

Gone were the Tungekar family’s hopes of a resolution.

Hickey: “Do you think there will ever be justice in your father’s case?”

Omar Tungekar: “The only person who can answer that question is Kim Foxx.”

Omar Tungekar, and Anis Tungekar’ widow, were stunned by the decision – and even more upset that it took a court order for Cook County State’s Attorney’s office to turn over the records that they asked for.

Murder charges were eventually filed, but not until after Lu had fled the country. Fifty-four pages worth of police records obtained by CBS 2 Investigators show that police requested charges be filed on nine separate occasions.

And the Tungekar family is not alone.

Hickey interviewed the family of 81-year-old Myrna Logan back in September. They were stunned when the accused drunken driver who killed Logan at a bus stop at Fullerton and Cicero avenues was also released without charges.

“Me and my family, we just want some kind of justice,” Logan’s daughter,” said Logan’s daughter, Lori Mitchell.

That driver was eventually charged with the Logan’s death months later.

The Tungekar family says they’re noticing a painful pattern.

“It makes it harder for law enforcement to do their jobs, and it makes it nearly impossible for innocent people like my family; like the families you’ve interviewed, to get justice for severe violent crimes,” Omar Tungekar said.

The Tungekar family says they want the State’s Attorney’s Office to pursue extradition.

On Monday, a representative of the State’s Attorney’s office said an arrest warrant has been issued in this matter and they are unable to comment on pending litigation.