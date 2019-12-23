CHICAGO (CBS)– It was a terrifying night for three children on Chicago’s North Side.
One moment those kids were waiting for their father, the next they were at the mercy of a carjacker.
Police said three children, 16-year-old, a 9-year-old and a 4-year-old were all inside an SUV parked on Devon Avenue.
Their father ran inside a store and left the Toyota Highlander running around 11:30 p.m.
That’s when another car pulled up, a man got out and hopped behind the wheel of the SUV with the children still inside.
But, officers say he didn’t get very far.
Police said the carjacker drove the vehicle a short distance before hopping back in a black Toyota Camry, he and his accomplices originally pulled up in.
Detectives believe the Toyota Camry car was also stolen from the 6300 block of North Maplewood in Little India.
Officers said the children were unharmed and reunited with their father.
Not even 30 minutes later, police spotted a black Camry, matching the description of the one the carjackers were in, at the Mobil gas station in the 4200 block of West Lawrence in Albany Park.
Four people were arrested at that gas station, but a fifth man thought to be the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and still hasn’t been caught.