  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Robb Ellis, Warm Christmas, Warm Start To Winter, Weather


CHICAGO (CBS) — The warm start to winter continued Monday – and the forecast continues to nudge just a bit higher.

On Monday night, skies will be partly cloudy as the low drops to 31.

On Christmas Eve Tuesday, it will be mostly sunny and mild with a high of 53. The low for Tuesday night is 37.

Christmas Eve Forecast: 12.24.19

(Credit: CBS 2)

And the Christmas forecast has warmed up just a little bit more – with a forecast high now of 54. That would make it the warmest Christmas in 37 years.

High Temperatures PM: 12.23.19

(Credit: CBS 2)

As we pointed out on Sunday, Christmas 1982 was the warmest in Chicago history – with a high of 64 degrees that brought windsurfers out onto Lake Michigan. But the following year, it was the polar opposite – pun intended – as the low dropped to 17 degrees below zero and the high was only -5.

7-Day: 12.23.19

(Credit: CBS 2)

For us today in 2019, highs do not drop back to the 30s until Sunday.