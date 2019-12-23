CHICAGO (CBS) — The warm start to winter continued Monday – and the forecast continues to nudge just a bit higher.
On Monday night, skies will be partly cloudy as the low drops to 31.
On Christmas Eve Tuesday, it will be mostly sunny and mild with a high of 53. The low for Tuesday night is 37.
And the Christmas forecast has warmed up just a little bit more – with a forecast high now of 54. That would make it the warmest Christmas in 37 years.
As we pointed out on Sunday, Christmas 1982 was the warmest in Chicago history – with a high of 64 degrees that brought windsurfers out onto Lake Michigan. But the following year, it was the polar opposite – pun intended – as the low dropped to 17 degrees below zero and the high was only -5.
For us today in 2019, highs do not drop back to the 30s until Sunday.