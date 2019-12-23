  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Above average temperatures continue, bringing a warm week for Christmas.

As CBS 2 meteorologist said, it’s feeling much for like March or April Monday with temperatures reaching 50 degrees on Monday.

Christmas Eve is going to be sunny and warm.

Warm temperatures are expected to continue and no real cool down is predicted until the weekend.