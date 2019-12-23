LAKE VILLA, Ill. (CBS) — A north suburban community this week was rallying behind a family after a woman and her 18-month-old grandson were killed in a crash in unincorporated Lake Villa.
Nancy Siedlecki, 64, of Spring Grove, and her 18-month-old grandson, Bryce Mazur, were killed in the crash late this past Thursday afternoon.
Bryce’s 3-year-old sister, Teegan, survived, but was still fighting for her life in a pediatric intensive care unit, according to a GoFundMe page.
The GoFundMe asked for donations for the family to help with funeral, medical, and basic living expenses.
It was around 5:20 p.m. Thursday when Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the three-vehicle crash on Route 59 near West Beach Avenue.
Sheriff’s police said a woman was driving a 2017 Nissan sport-utility vehicle north on Route 59, when a man driving a 2014 Ford pickup pulling a trailer tried to merge from the east side shoulder of the highway to its northbound lanes.
The front of the Nissan struck the Ford, and the Nissan rolled over, police said.
As the Nissan slid, it hit a southbound 2007 Hyundai minivan, police said. Siedlecki was driving the Nissan, and she and Bryce both died of multiple injuries due to blunt force trauma from the crash.