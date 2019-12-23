VOLO, Ill. (CBS) — A police officer was hit by his own squad car when another vehicle struck it in north suburban Volo on Monday.
Lake County Sheriff’s police Sgt. Christopher Coveilli said a county sheriff’s officer was outside his squad car trying to block the road for a fatal crash at U.S. 12 and Sullivan Lake Road.
A car struck the squad car, which in turn hit the officer, police said.
The extent of his injuries was not immediately learned.
There was no immediate information on the earlier fatal crash.