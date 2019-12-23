CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver was arrested after a fiery crash on the Eisenhower Expressway late Sunday night, after Chicago police officers chased a vehicle sought in connection with a fatal shooting in the Homan Square neighborhood.
Chicago police said a 37-year-old man was shot and killed shortly after 9 p.m. near Harrison Street and Spaulding Avenue, when two men got out of a 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse and shot him as he was standing on the sidewalk.
The victim, Lyndon A. Johnson, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
The suspects fled the scene, and about 90 minutes later, officers started chasing a stolen vehicle matching the description of the car from the shooting, police said.
The driver refused to stop, and crashed on the outbound ramp of the Eisenhower Expressway at Racine Avenue, flipping onto its side.
The driver was arrested, and a weapon was recovered at the scene. The driver was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
Police said charges were pending against the driver.