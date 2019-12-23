CHICAGO (CBS) — There was a Christmas homecoming Monday night for a former Chicago Police officer who was left paralyzed by a drunken driver.
Officer Jim Crowley received a special salute and celebration in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood.
The Chicago native was paralyzed when a drunken driver hit his police car in 1987.
Crowley has been living in a Texas rehab facility. But the Police Memorial Foundation arranged to bring him home for the holidays.
Officers held a special roll call in Crowley’s honor, and each one shook his hand.