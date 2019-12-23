CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy was shot in the face Monday afternoon near The 606 Trail along the southern edge of the Logan Square community.
The shooting happened at 12:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Drake Avenue, police said.
Police said the boy was standing on the front porch of a house when he heard gunshots, and was shot in the face.
The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.
The victim did not see where the shots were fired from, police said. Police could not immediately confirm reports that the shooter fired from The 606 Trail down toward the street below.
Information about the shooter was not available. Area North detectives were investigating.