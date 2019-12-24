CHICAGO (CBS)– Dense fog is rolling into the Chicago area on Tuesday.
There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for Cook, Boone, DuPage, Kane, McHenry, Winnebago counties until 10 a.m.
REALLY rough visibility this morning! Some fog…and some freezing fog. Advisories up through 10am #Chicago @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/aqMsgGANQB
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) December 24, 2019
There is a Freezing Fog Advisory in effect for DeKalb, Grundy, Kendall, La Salle, Lake and Will counties until 10 a.m.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, a Freezing Fog Advisory means that the temperature is cold enough for some of the water droplets from the fog to freeze on contact with surfaces, like streets.
Early morning travel won't be easy! @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/PJyYnAFDcu
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) December 24, 2019
Visibility is very low across Chicago areas.
Is this Easter or Christmas? The weather isn't sure! @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/uqEGRgiP1v
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) December 24, 2019
Temperatures will be in the 50s through Friday, bringing a very warm Christmas.