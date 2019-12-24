Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Fog, Chicago Weather, Christmas forecast, fog, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– Dense fog is rolling into the Chicago area on Tuesday.

There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for Cook, Boone, DuPage, Kane, McHenry, Winnebago counties until 10 a.m.

There is a Freezing Fog Advisory in effect for DeKalb, Grundy, Kendall, La Salle, Lake and Will counties until 10 a.m.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, a Freezing Fog Advisory means that the temperature is cold enough for some of the water droplets from the fog to freeze on contact with surfaces, like streets.

Visibility is very low across Chicago areas.

Temperatures will be in the 50s through Friday, bringing a very warm Christmas.