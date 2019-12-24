  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Tuesday were asking the public for help in finding a woman who has been missing for months from the Near North Side.

Tiffany Leavell, 34, was last seen on April 1 in the 1100 block of North Orleans Street in the Cabrini-Green area.

Tiffany Leavell, 34, was last seen on April 1, 2019, in the 1100 block of North Orleans Street. (Credit: Chicago Police)

Leavell is an African-American woman standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium brown complexion.

The clothing she was last wearing is not known.

Anyone who knows where Leavell is or has useful information is asked to call Chicago Police Area Central Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 747-8380.