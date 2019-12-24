CHICAGO (CBS)– Footprints to Recovery is kicking off its 3rd Annual Socks for Love Campaign.
Footprints to Recovery is a collection of regional drug and alcohol treatment centers with headquarters in Chicago and facilities in Illinois, Colorado and New Jersey.
Socks are one of the most requested items at homeless shelters, yet they are the least donated item.
Footprints to Recovery hopes to collect 10,000 pairs of socks this year.
New socks will be accepted both at donation centers as well as online.
Donation centers in Chicago include Care For Real, First Lutheran Church Of The Trinity, Jesse Brown VA Community Resource and Referral Center.