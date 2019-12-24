MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) — An elderly man and woman were found shot to death in Maywood this week in what is believed to be a murder-suicide.
Maywood police were called just after 1 p.m. Monday to the 1600 block of 16th Avenue for a call of a gunshot victim.
Officers found Margaret Saffold, 80, with multiple gunshot wounds, and her husband, James Delane, 76, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
Maywood police are investigating the case as a murder-suicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Maywood police Investigation Division at (708) 450-4440.