CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot early Christmas morning.
Emergency crews responded to the 3500 block of S. Washtenaw at approximately 1:37 a.m. where they found the girl had sustained gunshot wounds to the abdomen.
Chicago police said the girl was inside of a residence at a family gathering when an offender fired shots from the sidewalk into the house.
She was transported to Stroger hospital for treatment.
Police also said a second victim, a 38-year-old male, was shot in connection with this incident and walked into St. Anthony Hospital for treatment. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and will be transferred to Mt. Sinai. His condition was stabilized.
Area Central detectives are investigating and no one is in custody at this time.
This is a developing story.