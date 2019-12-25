Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 17: Lamar Jackson Tops List Of Fantasy MVPsWhile the Ravens' Lamar Jackson more than proved his fantasy value at quarterback, the Browns' Baker Mayfield was a disappointment.

Persistence Pays Off For Local NFL Prospect Sal CannellaSal Cannella has a lot on his plate right now with his Auburn Tigers are playing in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day, but before that, he made a quick stop back home where he was making sure that children had food on their plates this holiday season.

Blackhawks Clobbered At Hands Of New Jersey DevilsTravis Zajac capped New Jersey's dominant second period with a short-handed goal, and the Devils pounded the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night.

Bulls Manage Only 14 Points In 4th, Lose To Orlando MagicTerrence Ross scored a season-high 26 points Monday night to help the Orlando Magic break a three-game losing streak with a victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Trubisky And Bears Get Pounded By Mahomes And ChiefsBears fans probably knew going into the game Sunday night that it wasn’t going to be a fun experience. And if you were a Bears fan, guess what – it wasn’t.

White Sox Sign Starting Pitcher Dallas Keuchel To 3-Year, $55 Million ContractThe 31-year-old Keuchel won the AL Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros in 2015 but struggled to find work last offseason as a free agent.