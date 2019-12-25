CHICAGO (CBS)– Five cars were involved in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
The crash took place on 79th Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after a car was driving the wrong way on the expressway.
“I saw two headlights headed right at us and I thought that I had missed him, but he must have, one of the cars he must have hit must have spun around and hit me on the driver’s side,” Roy Johnson, whose car was hit, said.
An ambulance took the wrong-way driver and another person to the hospital with minor injuries.
All lanes have reopened.