CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were wounded late Thursday afternoon in a shooting in West Englewood, police said.
Just after 5 p.m., the men – ages 52 and 26 – were standing in the street when someone came up, took out a gun, and shot both of them, police said.
The older man suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and lower back, while the younger man suffered gunshot wounds to the back and left shoulder, police said.
Both men were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized.
Area South detectives were investigating Thursday evening.