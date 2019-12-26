  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– The record-breaking warmth continues for the Chicago area.

Not only was Christmas the second warmest on record, Thursday’s temperatures are also breaking records.

Thursday’s high temperature is 61 degrees with dry, calm conditions.

The next chance for rain is on Saturday, when temperatures will stay in the 50s throughout the weekend. There is a cool down starting Monday when temperatures drop to the 30s.

Snow is predicted on Monday.