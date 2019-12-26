CHICAGO (CBS) — Skokie police are asking for help finding 42-year-old Christine Morgan, who has been missing since leaving an assisted living center on Christmas.
Morgan was last seen around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, when she left an assisted living facility near Gross Point Road and Lavergne Avenue.
Police said she is 5-foot-4 and 207 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Morgan also suffers from medical and mental health issues, according to police.
Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts should call 911 or contact Skokie police at 847-982-5900 or 847-982-5958.