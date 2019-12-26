  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people were injured in a house fire in Lombard early Thursday morning.

The Lombard Fire department responded to the fire in the 100 block of North West Road around 4:45 a.m.

Fire officials said two residents were able to evacuate the home. One resident was treated at the scene and the other resident was transported to Edward-Elmhurst Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Due to the severity of the fire, the residents were displaced from their home.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.