CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people were injured in a house fire in Lombard early Thursday morning.
The Lombard Fire department responded to the fire in the 100 block of North West Road around 4:45 a.m.
Fire officials said two residents were able to evacuate the home. One resident was treated at the scene and the other resident was transported to Edward-Elmhurst Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Due to the severity of the fire, the residents were displaced from their home.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.