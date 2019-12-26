ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) — Dariusz Olejniczak was savagely beaten in a violent road rage attack recently, and he was left unconscious on the side of the road.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, Olejniczak regrets stopping his car. But he never imagined another driver would leave him bruised and beaten on the side of I-290/Route 53.

And the attack itself isn’t what made the man so upset.

Olejniczak was playing an electronic piano when CBS 2’s Terry met with him on Thursday. Tickling the ivory is a safe way to pass the time.

But last week, he hit a sore note while driving on I-290/Route 53.

“This is the worst position of my life,” he said.

Getting around isn’t easy for Olejniczak with the injuries he suffered – he needs to use a knee scooter.

But it is an improvement from how he looked in photos right afterward – when he had black eyes, bruises, and a cast as a result of his drive home.

“Two bones are broken in the ankle, and I do recall him trying to twist my legs as he was attacking me,” Olejniczak said.

Another driver along the eastbound side of the expressway at the Biesterfield Road exit left Olejniczak in such a condition. Olejniczak said when he refused to move to let a car merge, the driver became enraged.

“I’m like: ‘Dude man what the ffff…? You can’t do that! You can’t come from behind in a single lane!’” Olejniczak said.

The man then motioned for Olejniczak to pull over, and regrettably, he did.

“I don’t know why he stopped there gestured for me to stop. I have no idea know why I stopped behind,” he said. “Folks, don’t do that. You want to be right, or you want to be alive?”

When Olejniczak stepped out of his car, he said the man started yelling – and then came the punches and kicks to his face.

“If the dude had a gun he might have shot me,” he said. “It was so much rage in him.”

Olejniczak claims the man beat him nearly unconscious before taking off. He is appalled by the attack, but just as upset by what happened next.

“No reaction from people on the highway for 22 minutes – that’s what still bothers me,” he said.

With his broken ankle, Olejniczak said he drove himself to the hospital. Illinois State Police were called and were still investigating late Thursday.

“By imposing physical will on me he made his choice, and this is mine – I’m pressing charges,” he said.

Olejniczak was able to snap a picture of the man’s license plate. He provided the information to Illinois State Police.

State Police would not say if they know who is behind the attack, but the case remains under investigation.