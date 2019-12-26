CHICAGO (CBS) — Police issued a warning Thursday night about a man who has been robbing businesses at gunpoint in Rogers Park.
In each of three incidents, the man has walked into a business, taken out a handgun, and robbed the business – as well as the employees and customers – of their money.
Police did not specify which businesses were targeted. But they did say the robber struck at the following times and locations this month:
• At 8:11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, in the 6500 block of North Clark Street;
• At 6:18 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the 6900 block of North Clark Street;
• At 7:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, in the 1700 block of West Lunt Avenue.
The robber is described as a black or black Hispanic male between 30 and 35 years old, standing 5 feet 10 to 6 feet 1 inch in height, and weighing about 200 to 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a hat, and wearing a scarf to conceal his face
Police advised the public to be aware and alert nearby businesses, and pay special attention to anyone suspicious. Business owners were also reminded to maintain a working surveillance system both inside and outside their businesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.