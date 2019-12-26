  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– A water main break is causing severe flooding and road closures in Old Town Thursday morning.

The Department of Water Management said it was a 16-inch water main break and some streets are under 6-feet of water.

Crews are working to repair the break, but officials do not know when the repair will completed.

The incident started just after 5:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Halsted. Halsted is shut down between North Avenue and Willow Street.

This is a developing story.