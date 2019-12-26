Blackhawks Lose Defensemen Brent Seabrook And Calvin De Haan For The Season; Saad Out 3 WeeksThe Blackhawks’ defense already was ranked last in the league in shots allowed, with 36.1 per game, and was tied for 7th worst with 3.18 goals allowed per game.

AP Source: White Sox Agree To 1-Year, $12 Million Deal With Slugger Edwin EncarnaciónEncarnación is due $11 million in salary next season and a $1 million signing bonus, with the White Sox holding an option for the 2021 season.

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods Reveals Top 3 NES Games Of All-TimeXavier Woods, known for his gaming prowess as much as his WWE in-ring exploits, revisits his classic Nintendo favorites as his Achilles mends.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 17: Lamar Jackson Tops List Of Fantasy MVPsWhile the Ravens' Lamar Jackson more than proved his fantasy value at quarterback, the Browns' Baker Mayfield was a disappointment.

Persistence Pays Off For Local NFL Prospect Sal CannellaSal Cannella has a lot on his plate right now with his Auburn Tigers are playing in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day, but before that, he made a quick stop back home where he was making sure that children had food on their plates this holiday season.

Blackhawks Clobbered At Hands Of New Jersey DevilsTravis Zajac capped New Jersey's dominant second period with a short-handed goal, and the Devils pounded the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night.