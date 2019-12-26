OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Oak Park on Thursday morning, police said.
A 63-year-old Oak Park man was turning east onto Pleasant Street from Scoville Avenue shortly after 8 a.m., when he hit the 62-year-old woman, Oak Park police said.
The pedestrian – identified as Karen Daniel, also of Oak Park – was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and failing to yield to a pedestrian.
The investigation continued Thursday night. Anyone with information was asked to call Oak Park police at (708) 434-1636 or contact them at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.