CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire broke out at 3-story building, displacing 10 adults and eight children early Friday morning.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire, started just after 4:30 a.m on the second floor and rear porches.

CFD said human services was called to the Lawndale residents along with a warming bus on scene.

Six children were brought down a ladder from the third floor. According to CFD, two kids hung from the third floor and ended up on the second floor landing, where they were brought down a ladder by fire crews.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials are investigating.

This is a developing story.