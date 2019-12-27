CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire broke out at 3-story building, displacing 10 adults and eight children early Friday morning.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire, started just after 4:30 a.m on the second floor and rear porches.
CFD said human services was called to the Lawndale residents along with a warming bus on scene.
Six children were brought down a ladder from the third floor. According to CFD, two kids hung from the third floor and ended up on the second floor landing, where they were brought down a ladder by fire crews.
No injuries were reported.
Fire officials are investigating.
This is a developing story.