CHICAGO (CBS) — Warm weather makes a return this weekend, but rain comes along with it.
Sunday will flirt with the record high for the day (63 degrees.) Right now, the forecast high is 61. Saturday will be in the mid 50s, with rain moving into the area later in the day.
After this weekend’s warmer and wetter forecast, temperatures drop for next week. This weekend’s rainy system may wrap up as a wintry mix into Monday.
Highs will be in the 30s and 40s most of next week. With lows in the 20s and 30s, partly cloudy skies are expected.