CHICAGO (CBS)– Lionel is the PAWS Dog of the week.
The 3-year-old Pekingese Mix is a very special boy. He had a condition that caused him to lose his eyes, but it’s not stopping him.
The resilient dog is learning to navigate the world with a “Halo Collar” and he is a sweet lap dog.
Lionel enjoys time spent on the couch and would make a wonderful addition to any family.
Lionel, along with many other adorable dogs and cats are available for adoption at the PAWS Chicago Adoption Center in Lincoln Park located at 1997 North Clybourn Avenue.