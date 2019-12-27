CHICAGO (CBS) — A squad car responding to a call was hit by a woman driving a Jeep at the intersection of Grand and Sacramento avenues on Friday afternoon.
The accident happened around 4:45 p.m. The marked police car with its lights and siren activated was traveling south on Sacramento when it was hit by the Jeep that was driving westbound on Grand.
The squad had the right-of-way as the traffic control device signaled a green light. The Jeep had disregarded the traffic control device which signaled a red light, Chicago police said.
Two male officers were transported to an area hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries. The driver of the Jeep, a female about 30 years old,was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries.
The Major Accidents Unit is currently investigating.