CHICAGO (CBS)– Shots were fired at a Hooters restaurant in suburban Lansing.
Diners said they ran for cover in the middle of their meals.
Management confirms “everyone is OK” (at least staff wise) at #Hooters in #LansingIL but wouldn’t say anything else after last night’s shooting. @cbschicago is working to get more info from #LansingPolice & a comment from @Hooters corporate. What we know: https://t.co/je1AwF70Ji pic.twitter.com/i6Wd1d8kUV
— LAUREN VICTORY (@LaurenVictory) December 27, 2019
The shooting happened late – must’ve been as hooters was ready to shut its doors because closing time is listed at 11 p-m.
Police taped off the parking lot on Torrence Avenue near 170th Street.
There were at least 6 evidence markers outside the restaurant.
It’s unclear where the bullets came from or if they hit anyone.
“We were just eating, you know, me, my baby and my friend and all we heard next was gunshots. I want to say three, three gunshots in the inside of Hooters,” Charnelle Harmon said.
That woman said she came to the suburbs to eat to escape this kind of violence.
CBS 2 reached out to the chain’s corporate headquarters for a comment about the shooting but haven’t heard back.
This is a developing story.