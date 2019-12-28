CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Saturday evening were investigating a suspicious object inside a business in West Lakeview.
Officers responded to a business in the 3600 block of North Lincoln Avenue, just north of Addison Street, along with the police Bomb and Arson Section.
Police could not immediately confirm witness reports that the business was a U.S. Postal Facility or that the object was a suspicious package.
Meanwhile, Brown Line trains were briefly suspended between the Southport station in Lakeview and the Kimball terminal in Albany Park due to a police investigation, the Chicago Transit Authority said.
CHECK: CTA Updates
Brown Line trains were back running their full route by 7:55 p.m., but with delays.
The CTA did not immediately confirm that the police investigation they were referring to was the one for the suspicious object on Lincoln Avenue. The scene for that incident was near the overhead ‘L’ tracks and the Addison Brown Line stop.