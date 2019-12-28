



— Murder charges were filed early Saturday against a man, in connection with the beating of a young mother who was found dead on Christmas Day.

As CBS 2’s Cesar Rodriguez reported, police announced early Saturday that Jeffery Finely-Scott, of the 7900 block of South South Shore Drive, was charged with the murder of Juanita Hankins, 32.

He was due for a bond hearing Saturday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Hankins, a mother of two, was found beaten to death on Christmas Day inside a room at the Beverly Motel & Suites near 95th Street and Vincennes Avenue.

She had dropped her two daughters – ages 4 and 6 – off at their grandmother’s house on Christmas Eve, and had told her family she was going out and would return in a few hours.

But when she didn’t return or answer their calls, they knew something was wrong. Her mother, Elisa Hankins, broke down as she recounted the night to CBS 2’s Jermont Terry.

“I said, ‘If I call you, girl, you better come in – you know, it’s Christmas. I did – we laughed, like, ‘Mama, you know, I’ll be back.’ Eight o’clock came. Nine o’clock came. It’s 12 o’clock,” she said. “It’s Christmas! My daughter would never abandon her kids on Christmas!”

According to video posted on social media, Hankins had with an ex-boyfriend at the motel where her body was found. The family said Hankins had a restraining order against him.

As of Saturday morning, it was not clear whether Hankins had been held against her will.

“You can’t take my daughter like you think it’s cool! You can’t go killing people thinking it’s cool! You can’t kill people and then get up tomorrow and go act like you ain’t done nothing wrong!” Elisa Hankins said.

Police have not confirmed whether Finely-Scott is the ex-boyfriend who was with Juanita Hankins on Christmas Eve.