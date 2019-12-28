CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears wrap up their disappointing season on Sunday in Minnesota against the Vikings.

But with not much let to play for, CBS 2’s Matt Zahn has a few reasons to tune in.

Mitch’s Last Stand

Although I’m not telling you to watch the Bears play the Vikings in the regular season finale, but if you are going to watch it, I feel obligated to provide you with three things to watch.

Number one, it’s Mitch’s last stand for sure in 2019 and maybe ever. Personally, I would be surprised if Trubisky isn’t the Bears starting quarterback in week one next year. A good performance in this finale probably doesn’t change anything in how the organization views him, but it would at least help with the public outrage against him. The Vikings have a very good defense, but may be lacking a few starters and definitely some motivation, so maybe Mitch can end the year on a high note coming off one of the worst performances of his career against the Chiefs.

Glorified Preseason Game

I mentioned lacking starters, that leads me to number two. This will be a glorified preseason game. The Vikings are locked into the number six seed in the playoffs and it looks like they will rest a bunch of their starters, so we’ll have to take whatever the Bears do with a grain of salt. Matt Nagy indicated that all healthy Bears will play, but with injuries on the offensive line and defensive line, gives us a chance to look at some of the younger Bears players like possibly offensive lineman Alex Bars or maybe receiver Riley Ridley.

Last Chance Bear Watching

And number three, this could be your last chance to watch a number of Bears play with this team. Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski has been pretty great filling in for Danny Trevathan, but he’s going to become a free agent and should be looking at getting a pretty good raise. Prince Amukamara, who is listed as questionable, is under contract next year, but he could be one of those salary cap casualties. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Aaron Lynch, and Nick Williams, who had a breakout year, are among the Bears free agents who could be playing their last game with Chicago.

One quick bonus, if the Bears win, they will finish with eight wins and eight losses and they will avoid their fifth losing season in the last six years with the lone outlier as last year’s 12-4 campaign.