CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday in Minneapolis. Kickoff is noon.
The final game of the regular has no playoff implications. The Bears were eliminated two weeks ago. Minnesota is the sixth seed in the NFC, regardless of the outcome. Starting Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is reportedly going to sit this one out. Several other starters are expected to rest for the postseason.
The Bears have won three straight against the Vikings, including a Week 4 victory at Solider Field. The teams will be meeting for the 118th time since 1961, with Minnesota holding a 60-55-2 edge.
While meaningless in the playoff picture, a win would give coach Matt Nagy his 20th victory, which would surpass George Halas for most wins by a Bears coach in his first two season. Halas won 19 games in 1920-21.
Khalil Mack has 21 sacks since the start of last season–8.5 of them this year. That is the most by a Bears player in his first two seasons. Richard Dent held the record of 20.5 in 1983-84.
The two longest plays in Vikings history have come against the Bears. The longest: A 99-yard touchdown from Gus Frerotte to Bernard Berrian in 2008. The second-longest: An 89 yard TD toss from Fran Tarkenton to Charley Ferguson in 1962.