CHICAGO (CBS) — Shots were fired on the 200 block of East 136th Street Saturday night, striking a 24-year-old woman.
The woman was inside her residence when she heard gunshots and realized she was shot, Chicago police said. She sustained injuries to her legs and arm, and was transported in good condition to University of Chicago Hospital.
The officers who responded to the call arrested four subjects outside the residence, and recovered three weapons on the scene.
The subjects are currently being questioned as persons of interest.
Area South detectives are investigating.