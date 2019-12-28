CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were investigating Saturday after a man and woman were shot and wounded in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
The shooting happened at 9:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, just north of Division Street, police said.
A 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left buttock and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
A 20-year-old woman was taken to Mount Sinai with a gunshot wound to the left knee, and her condition was also stabilized, police said.
The victims told police they were in a parked vehicle when a man came up on foot and fired several shots, striking both the man and woman.
The gunman ran off, and no one was reported in custody Saturday. Area North detectives were investigating.