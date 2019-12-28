JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — The Catholic Diocese of Joliet said this week that Bishop Daniel Conlon is taking medical leave.
The diocese said Conlon’s leave was granted by Pope Francis, but they have not given any details as to what the medical issue might be.
Conon is no stranger to the CBS 2 investigators. Just over a year ago, CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards showed up at Conlon’s house – trying to get Conlon to answer questions about priest sex abuse allegations in the Joliet diocese.
Conlon slammed his front door in Edwards’ face.
There is a list of more than 30 priests who are accused of abuse in the Joliet diocese, including Father James Nowak.
The diocese paid millions to, in part, settle claims brought by eight men alleging Nowak abused them.
In the summer of 2018, CBS 2 found Nowak living next to a school–with the diocese footing his expenses. After CBS 2 inquired, he moved to an extended stay motel. He later moved again.
Nowak once wrote on Facebook, “In regard to our beloved bishop Daniel Conlon, he has cared for me well.”
