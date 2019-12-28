Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: What You Need To KnowThe Chicago Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday in Minneapolis. Kickoff is noon.

Chicago Blackhawks Skate Past NY Islanders, 5-2Robin Lehner made 38 saves against his former team, Dennis Gilbert scored his first career goal and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the New York Islanders 5-2 on Friday night.

Brent Seabrook’s Absence Already Felt By Blackhawks“He’s earned the reputation as a guy who puts the team before himself time and time again. Obviously he’s a great leader in the locker room. Across the board, he brings it all.”

Notre Dame Eyes Strong Finish Vs Iowa State In Bowl MatchupFor Notre Dame, which lost to Clemson in last season’s CFP semifinals, it’s a chance to finish another double-digit win year on a positive note. The Fighting Irish have won five straight following a 31-point road loss to Michigan in late October, reaching 10-plus victories in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1991-93.

Blackhawks Lose Defensemen Brent Seabrook And Calvin De Haan For The Season; Saad Out 3 WeeksThe Blackhawks’ defense already was ranked last in the league in shots allowed, with 36.1 per game, and was tied for 7th worst with 3.18 goals allowed per game.

AP Source: White Sox Agree To 1-Year, $12 Million Deal With Slugger Edwin EncarnaciónEncarnación is due $11 million in salary next season and a $1 million signing bonus, with the White Sox holding an option for the 2021 season.