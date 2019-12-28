GARY, Ind. (CBS) — A Chicago man was in jail late Saturday afternoon, accused of trying to elude police in Northwest Indiana.
Indiana State Police said at 1:51 a.m., Trooper William Stancy was on the Borman Expressway (I-80/94) near the two-mile marker, when an eastbound car zoomed by at 95 mph. The speed limit on the expressway is 55 mph.
Stancy tried to pull over the car, a black 2019 Infiniti Q50. But the driver did not stop, and instead tried to escape – making abrupt lane changes and eventually getting off at the Cline Avenue exit in Gary, state police said.
As the driver headed down the ramp, he lost control and his car left the roadway rolled over several times before stopping, state police said.
The driver was ejected through the sunroof. Stancy took him into custody and also immediately rendered first aid, prosecutors said. He was taken to Northlake Methodist Hospital in Gary for minor injuries, police said.
Meanwhile at the scene of the crash, state police recovered several items from the car – including a Glock 9mm handgun and 17 grams of individually-packaged marijuana. Other items were also discovered for which the rightful owners have yet to be determined – as the investigation continues.
The car was a rental car owned by Enterprise Leasing, state police said.
The driver – identified as Varnell Lemont Dixon, 23 – was taken to the Lake County, Indiana Jail after leaving the hospital. He is charged with a variety of gun charges including unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; along with possessing and dealing marijuana, driving without ever receiving a license, and assorted traffic citations.
Dixon remained at the Lake County Jail Saturday afternoon.