CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead early Saturday in a fire in Back of the Yards.
The Fire Department was called at 4:10 a.m. to a fire in the three-story, six-unit building 1908 W. 48th St. The fire was out by about 5:45 a.m.
A 55-year-old man was found dead on the third floor of the building, the Fire Department said.
The fire damaged the third floor and the attic space. Police and the Office of Fire Investigations were investigating Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, firefighters distributed smoke 150 detectors and fire safety literature Saturday morning near the scene of the fatal fire. The Fire Department reminded the public to check their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they are working.
