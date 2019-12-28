CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Saturday were warning the public of a series of smash-and-grabs in stores along State and Rush streets in River North.
In each incident, the burglars first broke front or side glass doors to get into the stores, and then took various items, police said.
The smash-and-grabs happened at the following times and locations:
• In the early morning hours on Wednesday, Dec. 18 in the 600 block of North State Street;
• In the early morning hours Thursday, Dec. 26, in the 400 block of North State Street;
• In the early morning hours Saturday, Dec. 28, in the 900 block of North Rush Street.
No description of the burglars was available except that they were multiple men.
Police advised shop owners to keep doors and windows secure; immediately repair broken windows, doors, and locks; save and make a copy of any surveillance video for investigating detectives; refrain front touching anything and call police immediately if victimized; keep a record of property serial numbers; and call 911 at once and provide a detailed description of any suspicious people.
Anyone with information on these burglaries is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.